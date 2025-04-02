Hudbay Minerals FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Stifel Canada

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.15.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$11.01 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$9.08 and a one year high of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

