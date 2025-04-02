Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Hulic Trading Up 3.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.
About Hulic
Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hulic
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.