Huntington National Bank Has $47.75 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

