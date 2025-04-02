Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $313.57 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

