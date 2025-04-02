Huntington National Bank Sells 138,371 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,371 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.42% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $26,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 140,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 329,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

