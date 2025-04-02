Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.08 and last traded at C$19.07. Approximately 1,635,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,456,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.72.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
