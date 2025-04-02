IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Update

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IDW Media Stock Up 26.4 %

Shares of IDWM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.