INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Shares Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.90. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$20.90.

INDUS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.59.

About INDUS

(Get Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.