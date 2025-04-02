Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,497. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
