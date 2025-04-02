Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.18% of Ingredion worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.6 %

Ingredion stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

