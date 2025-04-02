Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 18.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $147,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

