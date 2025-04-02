Insider Selling: ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Sells $21,010.00 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) Director John Scott Emrich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $21,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,272.25. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Scott Emrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, John Scott Emrich sold 500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $10,600.00.

On Friday, January 24th, John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $53,200.00.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 18,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

