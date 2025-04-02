Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.32, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,561,009.12. The trade was a 28.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CVNA traded up $13.48 on Wednesday, reaching $226.07. 4,625,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.99 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

