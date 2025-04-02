Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.32, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,561,009.12. The trade was a 28.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CVNA traded up $13.48 on Wednesday, reaching $226.07. 4,625,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.99 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
