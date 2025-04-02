Insider Selling: NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) CEO Adam R. Levy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $12,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,554.84. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NXGL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,601. NEXGEL, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NEXGEL by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NEXGEL by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.