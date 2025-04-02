Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,532 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.32% of Insmed worth $163,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,950.36. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

