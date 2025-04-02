Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19.99.

The Intelligent Livermore ETF (LIVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 60-90 global large-cap companies. Stock selection relies on AI and human synergy. LIVR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Intelligent Investor.

