Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Director John C. Guttilla Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) Director John C. Guttilla acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $298,860. This represents a 13.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intellinetics Price Performance

Intellinetics stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 0.72. Intellinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellinetics stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Intellinetics worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

