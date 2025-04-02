Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

