Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,932 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $5,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 1,113,103 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

