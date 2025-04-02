Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3,213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,948 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,294,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,764,000 after acquiring an additional 938,939 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 382,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,852 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.