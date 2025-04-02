Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 8,046.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

KBWB stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

