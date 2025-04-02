InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSSX opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSSX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

