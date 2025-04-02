iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 8,101,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 18,131,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.