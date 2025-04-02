Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Update

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Iron Horse Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 452,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 508,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 398,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of IROH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,344. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

