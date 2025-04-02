iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on April 4th

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2798 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
