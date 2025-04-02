iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 4th

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 4.6% increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

