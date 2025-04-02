iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.9% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

IEFA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

