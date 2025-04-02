iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

