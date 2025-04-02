iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 441,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 135,396 shares.The stock last traded at $57.46 and had previously closed at $57.93.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

