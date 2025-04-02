iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,938 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.64% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $38,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.