iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1,083.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

