iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 4th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

