iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 4th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $23.10.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
