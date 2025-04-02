iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (IBGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 16.9% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBGA opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
