iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

