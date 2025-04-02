iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 26,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 73,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEMB. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.