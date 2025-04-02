iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Amundi grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

