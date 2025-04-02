iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3836 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

