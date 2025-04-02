iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Huntington National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $269,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 186,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.