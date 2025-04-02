iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1708 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

