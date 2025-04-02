Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million.
Jaguar Mining Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of JAGGF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,333. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
About Jaguar Mining
