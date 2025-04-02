Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JAGGF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,333. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

