JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 21.6% in March

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 364,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after buying an additional 167,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,220,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 703,538 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,008,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.