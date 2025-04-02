Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of TTD opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

