JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,531,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,249 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $515.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,133,301. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 595,137 shares of company stock worth $4,137,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.