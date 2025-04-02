John Wendell Thompson Sells 9,009 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $542,251.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,069.62. This represents a 90.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $569,188.62.

On Monday, February 3rd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $639,458.82.

Rubrik Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE RBRK traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 1,777,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,093. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rubrik by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $277,395,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 662,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after buying an additional 427,149 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.