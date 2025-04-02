Jones Trading Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jones Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioLineRx from $9.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

