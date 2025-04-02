JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $122.25 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.30% of RBC Bearings worth $122,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Get Our Latest Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of RBC opened at $334.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $241.43 and a 12 month high of $372.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.66 and its 200-day moving average is $320.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.