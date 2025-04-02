JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $122.26 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 404.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.56% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $122,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,764,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

