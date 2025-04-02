JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 308.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.43% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $138,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

