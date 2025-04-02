JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $130,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,577,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.