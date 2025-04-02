JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

